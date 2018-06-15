Is the Earth doomed? The Ocean Cleanup’s CEO has the answers

What inspired you to start The Ocean Cleanup?

Besides for The Ocean Cleanup, what other projects in the field are you excited about?

What can we do in our everyday to help the planet?

Ask all this and more to Ocean Cleanup Project’s Boyan Slat.

Boyan Slat is the founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup, a foundation that develops advanced systems to rid oceans of plastic around the world. He studied Aerospace Engineering at TU Delft before dropping out in 2013. Boyan then developed a system that harnesses the ocean currents to concentrate plastics, reducing the time it would take to locate them and clean them out.

After its prototype was initially deployed in 2016, The Ocean Cleanup plans to launch its full-scale operational system by mid-2018 in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

23-year-old Boyan is the youngest person to receive the Champion of Earth, the UN’s highest environmental award, as well as many other accolades and recognitions. He is also speaking at this year’s Tech Open Air conference in Berlin.

Need inspiration? Check out his website, The Ocean Cleanup’s site, and his recent profile on NBC News.

Ask your questions now, and don’t forget to check back for his answers this Monday, June 18th!

Read next: Instagram no longer snitches when you screenshot Stories