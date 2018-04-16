Got questions for a marijuana mogul? Socrates Rosenfeld is joining us on TNW Answers on 4/20

What are the most innovative tech projects in the cannabis industry right now?

How did your military training prepare you for your role as a CEO?

Silicon Valley VC’s have a newfound intense fascination with cannabis. Any trepidations there?

How has your company dealt with America’s political and cultural resistance to marijuana?

What’s your favorite strain?

Ask all this and more to tech ganjapreneur, Socrates Rosenfeld.

Rosenfeld is the CEO of Jane Technologies and online cannabis marketplace, Jane. As a former platoon leader in the US Army, he faced a difficult transition back to civilian life. Cannabis saved his life, and after studying business and technology at MIT, he created an online ecosystem for cannabis sales.

Jane is a smart online search engine that works off of real-time inventory availability. It’s free to use, with the cost offset onto the dispensaries. The company’s mission:

We believe in the cannabis industry’s ability to bring well-being, health, and love into this world, and it is our mission to bring confidence to the cannabis shopping experience. Our team of military vets, artists, engineers, immigrants, and advocates are committed to connecting the cannabis consumer to quality local products from dispensaries in their neighborhood. As a business, we believe in creating a model where everyone can win. The customers. The dispensaries. The industry.

Need inspiration? We interviewed Socrates a couple of months ago, but you can also check out this Forbes profile of his company here.

Ask your questions now and Socrates will take your questions this Friday, April 20th!

