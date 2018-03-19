Got questions for the builder of the largest farmer-to-farmer network? Kenny Ewan is joining us on TNW Answers

What are the most pressing problems farmers face today, and how can a peer-to-peer network solve them?

What can a farmer in Uganda learn from one in Kenya?

What potential does emerging technologies like machine learning and the blockchain have for improving the global farming industry?

Ask all this and more to digital farming czar, Kenny Ewan.

Ewan is the Founder & CEO of Wefarm, the world’s largest farmer-to-farmer digital network. It connects farmers via free SMS to Wefarm’s 660,000 farmer-strong global online network, where others can respond with useful, crowd-sourced knowledge.

There are 500 million smallholder farmers in the world, and most of them live on less than $1 a day. Wefarm is a free, innovative, and democratizing solution to giving farmers access to the world’s farming knowledge. It was recently backed by Skype, WordPress, and Blue Bottle’s founders.

Need inspiration? Check out Wefarm’s website here and Ewan’s interview with the European Commission here.

Ask your questions now and Kenny will take your questions this Wednesday, March 21st!

