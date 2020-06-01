Report: Podcasts have grown 129,000% (yes, percent) in the last decade

Podcasting platform Stitcher said number podcasts have grown by 129,000% (that’s not a typo) in the last decade. In its annual podcasting report, the company said creators published 7 million episodes on the platform in 2019, as compared to 350,000 episodes published in 2010.

Stitcher said that while people are publishing more podcasts, the average episode length is now 2.4 minutes shorter, as compared to an average episode in 2013.

The report has some interesting tidbits about genres (true crime being the #1), formats, listening habits, and age group of listeners. I wish the study covered the topic of podfasters — people who listen to podcasts at more than 1x speed.This allows them to cover more episodes and show in a short amount of time.

Here are some stats on genres from the report:

Credit: Stitcher Podcast binging habits

Sticher’s report also addresses listening habits during the pandemic. The company said listening hours dropped 14% in an eight-week period from March 1 to April 27 as compared to the previous eight weeks.

You can read Stitcher’s annual podcasting report here.

