Patreon continues to crack down on NSFW content creators

Earlier this month, crowdfunding site Patreon cracked down on its NSFW content policy. The site banned erotic accounts where hypnosis “is used as a coercion mechanic for nonconsensual” sexual interaction because of alleged pressure from its payment partners.

Existing on Patreon gave us the opportunity to make space and have our work sit right alongside all other types of creators. It proved that you can respect and support your porn the same way you do your podcasts and build a community. Do things differently and have it work. — Vex Ashley (@vextape) June 27, 2018

But it seems the crowdfunding site has now taken a step further against NSFW content. As reported by The Daily Dot, erotic game developer Changer tweeted a locked Patreon post claiming the site has “zero tolerance” for “forced transformation and sexual slavery.” With this policy update, Patreon is effectively banning any form of transformation content where a dominant-submissive power exchange is involved.

According to Patreon’s notice, its definition of “forced transformation and sexual slavery” includes content like “feminization, sissification, bimbofication, expansion, and muscle growth.” Even if there’s consent, these genres of kink fall under Patreon’s umbrella ban on “glorification of sexual violence.” Last month’s policy update banned completely unrealistic depictions of hypnosis and mind control; even magic which obviously cannot be emulated in real life to “glorify sexual violence.”

They did the hypno ban, and now they’re coming after transformation. Patreon seems to just hate kink. If you’re following my work, and want to help ensure I don’t go bankrupt because some puritan decides I need to die, consider supporting my subscribestar: https://t.co/FjM01P7PIz pic.twitter.com/jDP2NgDJxu — Hypno Changer (@ChangerHypnosis) June 25, 2019

But, why doesn’t Patreon allow NSFW content?

In a follow-up post, Changer alleged the crowdfunding site made changes to its NSFW content policy due to pressure from payment processors, which includes Visa and Mastercard. Changer goes onto explain: “Because the inescapably omnipresent middle man of internet transactions decides they don’t like something, that thing becomes de-facto illegal with nobody else getting any say in the matter.”

The reason why Patreon is cracking down on erotic content creators is still unclear. But the crowdfunding site has been fighting this battle for two years. In 2017, Patreon attempted to ban sex workers and adult content of a sexual nature because of pressure from its payment platforms.

Like Tumblr, who also purged its site of NSFW content, Patreon was a safe place to find like-minded individuals who share their kinks in a sex-positive and non-judgmental space. It’s a place where people can discuss sex openly with others who might better understand them, and provided an opportunity for these people to build a career off of their art.

Patreon’s update on erotic art is still unclear and too vague to pinpoint what kind of artists will be affected. Its “zero tolerance for the glorification of sexual violence” could mean the end of disturbing and offensive content, including beastilality and child abuse — which would be beneficial and the reason why Tumblr introduced its regulation.

But this ban seems to also inadvertently penalize fetish and erotic creators that use the space to share their work and make a living. While Patreon has yet to confirm what its plans are in the future in regards to NSFW content, Tumblr’s similar ban hasn’t made a dent in removing porn from the internet. Instead, it’s punished its creators who engage with other sex-positive individuals, which is why the future doesn’t look promising for erotic artists, now that Patreon has further cracked down on NSFW content purge.

Read next: CHEAP: You've only got HOURS to get this eufy 11s robo-vacuum for $149