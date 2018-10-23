Firefox 63 will prevent cookies tracking you across sites

Firefox now comes with built-in protections against privacy-invading cross-site tracking cookies, thanks to a new feature called Enhanced Tracking Protection.

Enhanced Tracking Protection blocks cookies and storage access from the third-party cookies most typically associated with the type of privacy-harming behavior.

To enable the feature, enter your Privacy & Security settings, and click on Content Blocking. Then check the boxes as pictured below.

Mozilla warns that enabling this can, in certain scenarios, cause some websites to break. Fortunately, you can disable the blocking on a site-by-site basis, much like you would with an advertising blocker.

This is a welcome feature from Mozilla, which is increasingly concerned about the state of privacy and surveillance on the Internet. In its blog post, the company says that it hopes to have the feature enabled by default starting from next year.

Other new features launching in Firefox 63 today include the ability to have the browser mimic the light or dark theme used by the operating system, and Siri shortcuts for Firefox on iOS, which allow the user to open a tab merely by asking their voice assistant.

