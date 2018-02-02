TNW’s Big Spam: Here’s a picture of Matthew McConaughey eating lobster on a hoverboard

significant: McConaughey eating lobster on a hoverboard while filming the new Harmony Korine movie pic.twitter.com/CzTZh6QJ8v

📺 YouTube ‘s Go App is widely available ( TNW ) 📷 IG’s new “Type” feature is rolling out to everyone ( TNW ) 🎵 Spotify and Discord teamed up to make gaming chats musical ( TNW )

The latest in crypto scams: Scammers tweeted this…

I'm donating 500 Ethereum to the ETH community! First 500 transactions with 0.2 ETH sent to the address below will receive 1.0 ETH in the address the 0.2 ETH came from.

0x331042d46251A92179d38e914A4181D32758897E

The promotion will last 24 hours! Hurry. First 500!

— Vitalik Buterin (@VitalijButerin) February 1, 2018