TNW’s Big Spam: Here’s a picture of Matthew McConaughey eating lobster on a hoverboard

by Georgina Ustik in Tech

TNW’s Big Spam: Here’s a picture of Matthew McConaughey eating lobster on a hoverboard

Friyay.

Top trending tech news:

📺 YouTube‘s Go App is widely available (TNW)
📷 IG’s new “Type” feature is rolling out to everyone (TNW)
🎵 Spotify and Discord teamed up to make gaming chats musical (TNW)

Tweet of the day:

Still significant.

What we’re talking about:

The latest in crypto scams: Scammers tweeted this…

Then Vitalik Buterin tweeted this…

UK politicians have launched an extremely awkward social media app. Let’s use it to make memes.

These are the wines that pair best with dick, John McAfee.

These are the wines that pair best with dick, John McAfee

Latvian startups to watch: 3D printed casts, crypto inheritances, and a tiny manned aircraft.

Smart glasses are coming this year — we’re not ready.

We shouldn’t have to say it… Grand Theft Auto VI needs a female protagonist.

Love you, mean it!

<3 TNW Editorial

Do you like us? We like you. Subscribe to this newsletter down here:


Read next: Here's why Alexa won't light up during Amazon's Super Bowl ad

Tech