TNW’s Big Spam: Here’s a picture of Matthew McConaughey eating lobster on a hoverboard

📺 YouTube‘s Go App is widely available (TNW)
📷 IG’s new “Type” feature is rolling out to everyone (TNW)
🎵 Spotify and Discord teamed up to make gaming chats musical (TNW)
Still significant.
significant: McConaughey eating lobster on a hoverboard while filming the new Harmony Korine movie pic.twitter.com/CzTZh6QJ8v
— rachel seville tashjian (@theprophetpizza) December 13, 2017
The latest in crypto scams: Scammers tweeted this…
I'm donating 500 Ethereum to the ETH community! First 500 transactions with 0.2 ETH sent to the address below will receive 1.0 ETH in the address the 0.2 ETH came from.
0x331042d46251A92179d38e914A4181D32758897E
The promotion will last 24 hours! Hurry. First 500!
— Vitalik Buterin (@VitalijButerin) February 1, 2018
Then Vitalik Buterin tweeted this…
If you send me 0.1 ETH, I will send you nothing, because I am too lazy.
— Vitalik Buterin (@VitalikButerin) February 1, 2018
UK politicians have launched an extremely awkward social media app. Let’s use it to make memes.
These are the wines that pair best with dick, John McAfee.
Latvian startups to watch: 3D printed casts, crypto inheritances, and a tiny manned aircraft.
Smart glasses are coming this year — we’re not ready.
We shouldn’t have to say it… Grand Theft Auto VI needs a female protagonist.
