Stop doing this.

I can’t stress how much I despise these browser pop-ups. I see them all the time, and put simply, they’re ruining the Internet. Every site that uses them fundamentally undermines their readability, and makes me never want to go back.

News sites don’t need to know my location. And nobody wants random, shrill notifications in their browser. Twitter and RSS are things, y’know?

And they’re everywhere. Everywhere.

No.

Wrong.

Stop.

Why?

Ew.

Gross.

This sucks.

You’ve probably figured out that I feel really strongly about these browser notifications. By and large, they ruin the user experience. The sooner they cease to be in vogue, the better.

If you’re curious about how to deactivate these infuriating little pop-ups for good, LifeHacker has a handy little post that shows you how.