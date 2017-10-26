Uber now lets you stop at multiple places on the same trip

Uber now lets you visit multiple stops on the same trip. To use this feature, hit the ‘plus’ icon on the booking screen, and type the location as you ordinarily would. Stops can be added before the journey, or while you’re on the road. Here’s how it works in practice:

I can see this being really handy. On nights out with friends, for example, you can share a cab home without the need to constantly tell the driver where to go, or having to make multiple bookings.

Similarly, if you want to get some drunk food on the way home from the pub, you can add a stop to McDonalds or KFC. You could already ask your driver to do this. Now you don’t even have to use your voice.

Uber has had the ability to split bills for some time now, and the controversial ridesharing company points out that this works here. Annoyingly, bills are split evenly, which isn’t all that helpful if one of your friend lives miles away.

The new multi-stop feature is available worldwide, albeit with a gradual roll-out out. If you haven’t got it yet, keep an eye on your updates.

