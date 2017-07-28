Here’s how to watch Tesla’s Model 3 event live

Elon Musk and Tesla are preparing for a big to-do over the new (and lovely, might I add) Model 3. Tesla is handing over the keys to 30 lucky people tonight, at a pre-release event, and you can watch live.

The billions of us who won’t be getting our hands on the sweet new ride can at least hope to get some fresh details and maybe live vicariously through those lucky new owners for a few minutes.

To behold the glory that is Tesla’s fancy new electric sports-car, the Model 3, point your browser to Tesla.com at 8:45PM PDT:

Watch the first Model 3 handovers on https://t.co/7Ol1Bw0ZaG this Friday at 8:45pm PT pic.twitter.com/b00OZGviNK — Tesla (@TeslaMotors) July 26, 2017

An estimated 400,000 pre-orders have been placed for the Model 3. We expect Tesla to announce further details on the car’s future availability at the event.

Until then – what do you think of Elon’s new ride? Let us know in the comments.

Read next: Face it, AI is better at data-analysis than humans