Google Chrome sucks — here’s why you should stop using it

The RAM Chrome uses is insane

Chrome is a memory beast. Unless your PC has 8 GB of RAM or hopefully a solid processor, it will hate Chrome. I’ve seen games that don’t use the RAM Chrome does.

Obviously, using less extensions on Chrome can lead to lower memory usage, but even my grandpa has somehow found ways to install several browser extensions on his computer, which brings me to my second point.

Permissions for extensions

Sure, one of the big pulls to use Chrome is their expansive extension library. But some extensions require a very wide range of permissions on your computer.

Essentially, Google divides these permissions into three categories: high, medium, and low.

A “high” clearance is anything that can range to files on your PC/Mac or even your webcam. “Medium” clearance gives the extension permission to access data on websites you’ve visited or cookies those websites have placed in the browser for you. “Low” permissions are just physical location data, browser history, or maybe data you copy and paste.

Chrome’s policy, however, is all or nothing, meaning developers sometimes have no choice but to abide by these specific sets of rules, and there’s really no way to tell why an extension or developer needs certain permissions. It’s always a good idea to be cautious of the extensions you install, which is why my grandpa’s PC reminds me of that SpongeBob “Great Snail Race” episode where Patrick tells his rock to “go when you feel like it.”

These are my biggest gripes with Chrome, but I haven’t even mentioned Chrome’s font-rendering and how much it actually sucks, the fact that it auto-updates with no user notification, no local files to access, Google’s monopoly on Chrome, Java is pre-installed, flash crashes constantly.

Google Chrome sucks. It really does. And I wouldn’t let you go without giving you an “out” to Google’s dreaded monopoly.

Here are browsers you should be using instead.