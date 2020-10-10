Coding bootcamps are cheap and short — so what’s the catch?

University — The traditional, old schooled way

Universities — the number one advantage is the resources and breadth of the courses offered. You can have conversations with professors about how they are leveraging computer science to tackle real-life problems. A lot of these professors are pursuing cutting-edge research, and you can get hands-on experience in that research if you join his/her lab. When I was in undergraduate and graduate school, I joined a ubiquitous computing research lab, and it was really cool to see how to leverage computer science to mitigate issues in healthcare. I was able to get valuable experience that I could not get anywhere else.

Computer science is not learning the syntax of languages. That’s the easy part. The hard part is understanding the fundamental concepts and theories and learning how to apply them in various settings. The breadth of courses offered at universities allows you to gain a well-rounded understanding of computer science as you can deep dive into several aspects of it. In a university, you can take classes in fields that range from machine learning to database design to robotics to system security, etc. There is no coding bootcamp out there that will do this!

Coding bootcamps are designed to give you practical training to help you get a job as an entry level engineer. They are not designed to teach you the theoretical and higher-level concepts.

The second advantage is that you get an accredited degree. This plays a huge role in the resume screening of job interviews. A good chunk of software engineering jobs requires you to have an undergraduate degree. However, there is a trend that more and more companies are shifting away from this requirement and just instead focusing on project and work experience.

The third advantage is the career network. A lot of these universities will have established company connections, and as a result, these companies tend to recruit heavily from that school. For instance, Workday, Google, and Facebook recruited heavily from my school. Most schools have an event called “Career Fair” in which hundreds of companies come to the school to recruit for that particular day. In some cases, interviews are done the very next day.

Okay, that sounds awesome …. What’s the catch here?

Going to these universities is a big investment! If you’re going for a 4-year undergraduate school, this is how much you would have to pay total:

Data collected from EducationData.org

So, the range is between $87,800 to $199,500 USD depending on what type of school you go to. Loans may be needed to help pay your tuition, which may require several years to pay off. As a result, it may be difficult to increase your savings and net worth rapidly while trying to pay the loans off.