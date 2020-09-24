Meet the designer that made a chatbot to flag workplace racism

I recently made a chatbot for recruiters to interact with my portfolio, which garnered some attention on Twitter:

You can interact with it here.

This was a simple experiment I did to manage recruitment emails and job applications, inspired by Big Kid Lab. My original intention was to showcase my resourceful skills and get hands-on experience with conversational AI design, but I added some bolder questions to filter out recruiters who represent companies that don’t align with my values. It’s rather alarming if a company still hasn’t taken a stance of support for BLM or other social justice issues at this point. Being a woman of color in tech, I know that their silence represents a larger implication of the way I would be seen and treated in that work environment.

Before the recruiter can interact with my chatbot, they are prompted with a defining question: do you believe that Black lives matter? If they respond no, or try to further belittle the cause by saying that all lives matter, the conversation ends immediately. If not, the recruiter may continue interacting with the bot which answers a series of questions about my work history, experience, goals, etc.

This is just an automated chatbot, so by no means the defining endpoint of my engagement — I always thoroughly research what initiatives the company has taken, what causes they fight for, and what their company culture is like. But from basic psychology, I know that the recruiter engaging with my site will look at this question and either (1) be so taken aback and turned off by this “unprofessional” question that they don’t contact or (2) contact me. The latter, I assume, will have a basic understanding of how our society continually oppresses marginalized communities, and why using their platform to speak out is so important.