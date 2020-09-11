The Moon’s surface is rusting — and Earth may be to blame

by The Cosmic Companion in Syndication

Credit: Unsplash: Mike Petrucci
Image for post
Deposits of water ice are seen in blue in this map produced by the Chandrayaan-1 mission more than a decade ago. Image credit: ISRO/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Brown Univ./USGS
Image for post
The magnetosphere of the Earth could provide the Moon with monthly respites from the solar wind, allowing hematite to form on the lunar surface. Image credit: NASA/Goddard/Aaron Kaase
Image for post
Maps showing concentrations of hematite on the surface of the Moon (shown in red). Image credit: Shuai Li
Image for post
The Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft undergoing testing prior to launch. Image credit: ISRO

