Close-up shots of the Sun reveal popcorn-like sunspots

Studying magnetic patterns on the Sun allows researchers to better understand its behavior. Severe solar storms can affect satellites and electronic systems here on Earth.

“This was a very exciting, but also extremely challenging project. In only one year we completely redesigned the optics, mechanics, and electronics to achieve the best possible image quality.” said Dr. Lucia Kleint, who led the project.

Movement is seen in a sunspot, recorded by astronomers at the newly-refurbished GREGOR telescope. Image credit: KIS

Solar granules shown in the images resemble popcorn. Hot plasma rising from beneath the surface of the Sun produce bright centers at the centers of the granules. As this material moves outward, it cools, falling back at the edge of the convection cells, producing dark rims. Each piece of this solar popcorn averages 1,500 kilometers in diameter — roughly 10 percent as large as the Earth.

Although sunspots appear dark, they are actually quite bright — but compared the ultra-bright solar surface on which they sit, they are darker than their surroundings.

“Records of naked-eye sunspot observations in China go back to at least 28 BCE. In the West, the record is much more problematical. It is possible that the Greek philosopher Anaxagoras observed a spot in 467 BCE, and it appears that there are a few scattered mentions in the ancient literature as well. However, in the dominant Aristotelian cosmology, the heavens were thought to be perfect and unchanging. A spot that comes and goes on the Sun would mean that there is change in the heavens,” The Galileo Project reports.

When the famous astronomer Galileo first reported seeing sunspots through a telescope in the early 17th Century, some critics believed they were undiscovered planets orbiting close to the surface of the Sun.