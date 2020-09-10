Close-up shots of the Sun reveal popcorn-like sunspots

by The Cosmic Companion in Syndication

Close-up shots of the Sun reveal popcorn-like sunspots
Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Creepy sunspots seen by astronomers at the GREGOR telescope in Europe reveal our parent star in unprecedented detail. The images also show just how creepy sunspots can look.

Image for post
Movement is seen in a sunspot, recorded by astronomers at the newly-refurbished GREGOR telescope. Image credit: KIS
Image for post
The GREGOR telescope (left) and its upgraded optical laboratory (right). Image credit: KIS
A look inside GREGOR, the largest solar telescope in Europe. Video credit: European Solar Telescope.
Image for post
Granules on the Sun as seen by the GREGOR team. Image credit: KIS

This article was originally published on The Cosmic Companion by James Maynard, founder and publisher of The Cosmic Companion. He is a New England native turned desert rat in Tucson, where he lives with his lovely wife, Nicole, and Max the Cat. You can read this original piece here.

Astronomy News with The Cosmic Companion is also available as a weekly podcast, carried on all major podcast providers. Tune in every Tuesday for updates on the latest astronomy news, and interviews with astronomers and other researchers working to uncover the nature of the Universe.

WorldAstronomerSolar flareSun