Dwarf planet Ceres is covered in deep salty oceans, spacecraft finds

Are you Ceresius?

First seen on January 1, 1801, Ceres was tracked for 41 days by an Italian monk named Giuseppe Piazzi, before he fell ill. Just at this time, Ceres moved into the halo of the Sun, leaving other astronomers without the ability to confirm the discovery.

The famed astronomer Johannes Kepler had earlier predicted that a planet should orbit in between Mars and Jupiter. When first seen by Piazzi, Ceres was thought to be that predicted planet.

With less than six weeks of observations and Kepler’s equations, the mathematics of the early 19th Century was unable to accurately predict the position of the newly-discovered body, making finding that world once more exceptionally challenging.

Ceres was eventually re-discovered, but it was not long classified as a planet. In 1802, just a year after its discovery, additional bodies were found in orbit between Mars and Jupiter, and the term asteroid was coined to describe these minor bodies.

Named in honor of the Roman Goddess of corn and harvests from who we derive the word cereal, Ceres contains one-quarter of all the mass of the main asteroid belt. Still, at just 476 km (296 miles) in diameter, this minuscule world is still 14 times smaller than Pluto.

Re-classified as a dwarf planet in 2006 due to its unique structure, Ceres rotates around its own axis once every nine hours, as it revolves around the Sun every 4.6 years.