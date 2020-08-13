Check out these lesser-known Python features

*args, **kwargs

Occasionally, you may notice that a function definition contains these two arguments, like def func(x, y, *args, **kwargs) .

They’re both incredibly simple features and allow us to pass multiple values to a function, which will then be packed into a generator.

It has a similar outcome as if we passed a list/generator to a standard argument:

def func(values): for x in values: print(x, end=" ") func([1, 2, 3])

[Out]: '1 2 3 '

Now, let’s use *args — this will allow us to pass each value as a new argument, rather than containing them all within a list.

def func(*values): for x in values: print(x, end=" ") func(1, 2, 3)

[Out]: 1 2 3

Note that we didn’t need to type *args . Instead, we typed *values . The variable name we use is irrelevant. It is defined as an *args , thanks to the single asterisk * .

*args simply creates a tuple from the arguments we pass into a function.

**kwargs on the other hand, creates a dictionary. Hence the name, key-word arguments. We use it like so:

def func(**values): for x in values: print(f"{x}: {values[x]}") func(x=1, y=2, z=3) [Out]: x: 1 y: 2 z: 3