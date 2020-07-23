Asteroids may be the reason Earth is covered in water

The origin of water on Earth has long been a contested question — water forms in the course of many chemical reactions, and it is also a major component of comets. So, researchers frequently debate which of these is the ultimate source of most of the water on our planet.

A new study reveals that chemical reactions within asteroids may have freed water, slowly covering the Earth in water.

Organic material, like those which fill nebulae like this one, could be responsible for bringing water to Earth. Image credit: NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

Usually, astronomers thought of water from space as coming from comets — essentially, dirty snowballs — from beyond the “ice line” of our Solar System, where water stays eternally frozen. This water would come trapped in hydrous silicates, which could then be freed from its rocky matrix.

Several recent studies have challenged the notion of comets bringing large quantities of water to Earth, although the delivery method remained unanswered. One problem is that hydrous silicates arriving via comets would have delivered far more water to terrestrial planets than what we observe. Another issue with the idea of cometary bombardment is that the water we see on Earth does not have the same chemical makeup as water in comets.

“Recently, analyses of some isotopes from the comet 67 P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko have shown that the contribution of cometary ice to the Earth’s oceans is less than 1%, indicating the necessity for other candidates for the source material of terrestrial water,” researchers explained in the journal Scientific Reports.

While most researchers looked at icy bodies in the solar system for a source of planetary water, a team of researchers in Sapporo, Japan, set their eyes on organic material that is fairly common in our region of the Solar System.

“Until now, much less attention has been paid to organic matter, comparing to ices and silicates, even though there is an abundance inside the snow line,” Akira Kouchi, planetary scientist at Hokkaido University stated.