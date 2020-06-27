The oceans of Jupiter’s moon Europa may be habitable, according to NASA

A new study of the oceans of Europa suggest oceans on that giant moon may be habitable. But is there life?

The oceans of Europa may be habitable, according to a new model developed by NASA. This moon — 3,100 km (1,900 miles) in diameter — is the fourth-largest moon orbiting Jupiter. Although smaller than our own Moon, Europa is larger than Pluto.

The Voyager and Galileo spacecraft revealed images and data from Europa revealing vast storehouses of water beneath the surface of the giant moon. However, the chemical makeup of these extraterrestrial oceans remains uncertain. Using information collected during the Galileo mission, researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory simulated conditions beneath these alien seas.

Europa, one of the four largest moons of Jupiter, maybe an even better place than we thought to find life, a new NASA study suggests. Image credit: Europa Galileo NASA/JPL-Caltech/SETI Institute

Orbiting around Jupiter, five times further from than Sun than is the Earth, Europa is, at a quick glance, a frozen world. However, under its frozen surface sit oceans far greater than those on our homeworld. Radioactive decay or gravitational forces from its massive partner heat the ice, melting it into massive, subterranean oceans. This heat also wears on mineral deposits, releasing water.

“We were able to model the composition and physical properties of the core, silicate layer, and ocean. We find that different minerals lose water and volatiles at different depths and temperatures,” Mohit Melwani Daswani, ,a geochemist and planetary scientist at JPL, explains.

The team found that the amount of mass they expected to find missing from the crust of Europa was nearly the same as the mass of the oceans, suggesting water on that world came from minerals found on Europa.

The study also suggested that worlds orbiting other stars may also form water through chemical and physical processes unfolding on mineral deposits.

