Astronomers found an Earth-like exoplanet orbiting the solar system’s nearest star

by The Cosmic Companion in Syndication

Astronomers found an Earth-like exoplanet orbiting the solar system’s nearest star
Credit: NASA
The nearest stars to the Sun, including Proxima Centauri — home to the Earth-like Proxima b, confirmed to exist by the ESPRESSO instrument. (NASA Photojournal)

[Read: The asteroid that killed dinosaurs hit at worst possible angle, study finds]

Goldilocks and the Red Dwarfs (wait… that’s not right)

An artist’s impression of Proxima b, an exoplanet orbiting the nearest star outside the solar system, now confirmed by ESPRESSO (Observatoire européen austral, (ESO))
A simulation suggesting what a water-rich Proxima b may look like. Like our moon, it is likely tidally locked to its parent star, rotating once per “year.” Image credit: The Cosmic Companion / Made in Universe Sandbox

A new hope? Maybe?

The ESPRESSO device may look unassuming but much like the science of exoplanet hunting it continues to deliver despite being in its infancy (UNIGE)

This article was originally published on The Cosmic Companion by Robert Lea. You can read this original piece here.

Astronomy News with The Cosmic Companion is also available as a weekly podcast, carried on all major podcast providers. Tune in every Tuesday for updates on the latest astronomy news, and interviews with astronomers and other researchers working to uncover the nature of the Universe.

Read next: 7 experience architecture trends your organization can’t afford to ignore

Corona coverage

Read our daily coverage on how the tech industry is responding to the coronavirus and subscribe to our weekly newsletter Coronavirus in Context.

For tips and tricks on working remotely, check out our Growth Quarters articles here or follow us on Twitter.

WorldEarthAstronomerOrbitAtmosphere