5 facts about the Apollo 13 movie — and how they actually happened in real life

Again, the director used his artistic license to show part of the emotion that the astronauts were feeling at that point. This dramatic addition was a major reason for disagreement between the movie’s director and team members of Apollo 13.

In one of the scenes, flight director Gene Kranz is seen losing control and shouting at members of the mission control. This also never happened.

He says he couldn’t just lose control and make the team stressed. It was necessary to remain calm and act with precision to bring them back in safety.

Did duct tape save the day?

At one point during the mission, the crew scrambled to removing carbon dioxide from the air in the spacecraft. The landing module was designed to support two people for two days, and was suddenly called upon to keep three people alive for four days. In addition, the square lithium hydroxide canisters were not compatible with the round openings in the landing module system.

In the movie, Kranz is seen asking the team to find a way to fit a square into a round opening. The device that saved the Apollo 13 crew was a triumph of ingenuity to save lives. Lives were saved by piecing together a plastic bag, the cobblestone cover of the flight plan, and a hose from one of the spacesuits.