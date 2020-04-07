Research: Ancient Japan’s red flying pheasant may have been an aurora

Pheasants are traditional messengers from Heaven in Japanese folklore. So, what happened the day a giant red one appeared in the sky over that island nation? And, what was it?

In the year 620 CE, a strange light, described in ancient texts as a red pheasant, appeared over the skies of Japan. This odd sight perplexed observers, some of whom recorded the event in stories which have since come down to our own time.

“On December 30 in 620, a red sign appeared in heaven. The length was more than one jo (10 degrees). The shape was similar to a pheasant tail,” Nihon-shoki described in 620.

For the next 15 centuries, researchers, including astronomers, meteorologists, and physicists have studied this phenomenon. Without photographs or modern measuring equipment, it is difficult to determine the cause of this bizarre sight, but researchers in Japan believe they may have found an explanation for this unusual event.