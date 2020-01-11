This WhatsApp script texts your parents every morning so you don’t have to

Step 3: Put your package on AWS Lambda with triggers

Our code is ready to run and send WhatsApp messages! If you’re wondering what the other files in our deployment package are, they’re the Twilio package and all its other dependencies. This is because we’ll use an AWS Lambda function in a Python environment that doesn’t have the Twilio package. But why not just run pip install twilio to install it? This is because we don’t have a server here.

AWS Lambdais a serverless computing service where you have a piece of code you want to run based on different AWS events and triggers, according to the users’ needs. Therefore, it’s a waste of computing resources and money to run a server (EC2 instance in AWS) 24/7 to do our small task. Here, our Lambda function will only run for a very short time every day on our mentioned time trigger.

The Lambda service is very cheap and gives you a million requests per month for free.

So, our next step: Log in to AWS Amazon. Then, select Services -> Compute -> Lambda -> create a function.

Once you’ve completed those steps, it’s time to give your function a name. We selected Python 3.6 as our environment of choice as we don’t need to connect to other services in AWS, the option of basic permission is fine. Now, click oncreate function and you’ll be taken to the main dashboard.

In the function code block, specify to the Lambda Function Handler that we want to run our whatsapp_messaging Python file and the msg_mom_and_dad function inside it each time the Lambda function is called. To do this, change the handler value as above.

At the code entry point, selectupload a .zip file, upload the deployment package you created in step 2, and saveit. Our code is ready to run. You can click ontestand check that the function successfully sends a message to the specified WhatsApp number.

Our last step is to trigger it every day at a given time. To do this, click add trigger > CloudWatch Events in the designer box.

We’ll now have to create a new rule. You can give it any name and description you want. Then, set the rule type asschedule expression. We specified the time using cron() . 30 1 refers to 1:30 am, UTC (equivalent to my 7 AM, IST time). The next two, * * , are for the day of the month and the month. The next two, ? * ,are for the day of the week and year. We set * and ? to specify every day, month, and year. You can refer to the example below to create your own cron parameters. Otherwise, you can refer to the cron guide onaws_cron_docsto learn it in depth.

After you’re done! But make sure the Enable trigger checkbox is checked. Finally, click the add button.

On the Lambda function dashboard, you can now see your CloudWatch Event attached to your Lambda function. Upon scrolling down, you can see the CloudWatch event enabled to trigger your function.

That’s it! You can change the Twilio Sandbox name to your name and can even respond to replies from the Twilio dashboard. You truly are the favorite child.

This article was originally published on Better Programming by Kartik Nighania, a Software Engineer at HSBC. You can read the original article here.