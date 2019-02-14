Here’s why icons are sexist

Icons, which may seem like a small part of the digital landscape, reveal larger issues of unconscious bias in tech and beyond.

In many instances I can recall, ranging from company presentations to popular apps and websites, the main icons displayed were obviously representative of men. At best, this shows women were not taken into consideration when the product team designed and developed the product. At worst, it isolates women to feel like they are not the intended audience or priority.

Perhaps I’m more cognizant of this because gender imbalance is important to me, and as a designer, I’m observant of details. But it’s something that more stakeholders need to be aware of when choosing icons. And I say “choosing” because it is, in fact, a choice. Whether conscious or not, someone, at some point, made the decision for the icon to appear as a man.

There are so many other ways to approach this that it seems silly and archaic not to make the change. Why not have male and female icons together to be more inclusive, or use a gender-neutral icon, or even have different icons appear depending on the gender of the user? Another element to keep in mind is not just having more icons representative of women, but also what the male versus female icons represent. For example, while having a male icon represent a scientist and a female icon represent a teacher is inclusive of both genders, it also reinforces stereotypes of the types of careers certain genders fall into.

One example of a company that made the conscious decision to change its icons to be more inclusive is Facebook. Both the Friends and Groups icons had the male icon front and center while the female icon was clearly in the back. The company intentionally changed the icons so that the female was on equal ground with the male. While this may seem like a small change, it shows an awareness of the imbalance and an effort to amend it.