A design method is simply a set of steps you can refer to, so that you don’t have to reinvent the wheel every time you are trying to solve a similar design problem.

Design methods are great.

They help define a baseline way of doing something.

They help create a shared vocabulary across a team or an organization.

They help make design accessible to more people (hi, Design Thinking), which also means that other industries will start understanding the value design can bring to the equation.

They also help make our profession more standardized, more organized, more quantifiable, and as a consequence, look more serious than mainstream knowledge likes to think (wait, design is just art, right?).

In the last two decades, companies like IDEO, frog, IBM, Cooper have done a really good job in standardizing and popularizing certain design methods — and eventually putting them into a deck of cards.