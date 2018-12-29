4 useless things you shouldn’t have put in your design portfolio

You only get one chance to make a first impression, so you better get it right — isn’t that what they say? Here are four things I (honestly) don’t want to see in your portfolio:

Skill charts

“Look, I’m a 4-star Figma operator”

I am not hiring a robot.

Tools change every few months.

We might have different view of what the word “skill” means.

I hope you are able to flex your tools once I hire you.