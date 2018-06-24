UX designers, stop the jargon and keep it simple

The endless cycle of jargon

But our industry requires designers to sell themselves as specialists. In certain places, simple, accessible language can be seen as ignorance. The corporate world gets excessively excited with the jargon it creates and loses track of what is natural or unnatural to say.

As a new technical term comes out, hundreds of courses, talks, e-books and blog posts start to pop up — claiming to teach you everything you need to know about [buzzword goes here]. You spend tons of money trying to catch up (“early bird tickets for only $999!”). When you finally overcome your impostor syndrome and feel confident enough to repeat that term out loud, the first thing you do is to update your Linkedin profile with that keyword — eventually fueling that same anxiety in other people.

We spend hours trying to solve the problems we create for ourselves.