28 helpful Slack communities you should join as a UX designer
Tons of companies are using Slack to organize and facilitate how their employees communicate on a daily basis. Slack has now more than 5 million daily active users and more than 60,000 teams around the world.
But whether the company you work for use Slack or not, you can still use the tool to connect and stay in touch with other professionals like you. The design and tech communities have been creating a series of groups to chat about references, events, books, links, case studies and best practices in our field. The best part: anyone can join and participate in the discussions.
Here are some of my favorites Slack groups:
UX Design Community
UI/UX designers from all over the globe
Animation at Work
Conversations on web and UI animation
Designer Hangout
Designers and researchers from around the world discussing user experience
Team Sketch
A community for Sketch designers
Junior UX Community
A channel to help junior UX designers across the world find a job
Dear Designers
A community to help you figure out your next steps in becoming a better designer from folks a few steps ahead of you
Digital Nomads
For digital nomads working on startups
Side Project group
A place to share side project ideas and find other people to join
Product Tribes
A community for designers, PMs, and developers
A11y
A community-driven effort to make web accessibility easier
Content + UX
For people who are interested in the user experience of content
The Designership
An active community of creatives to learn, share and grow with
UX Mastery
To rid the world of confusing, hard-to-use interactions and interfaces through quality design education
What Users Do
From the creators of the homonym user testing tool
#photographers
A curated community where photographers can share and meet great people who also enjoy photography
Product Managers group
All the things relevant to product management
#frontendDevelopers
A community for creative developers to share knowledge
iOS Developers group
A Slack community for iOS developers to share experiences and learn
ReactJS
Slack group with ReactJS news
Google Cloud Platform Community
A group about application hosting on Google’s infrastructure
Bootstrap
Official Slack group for the Bootstrap framework
Women in Technology
A safe, confidential space for women who work in technology
Botmakers
Artists, journalists, educators, tinkerers, bot enthusiasts and seasoned developers who love to make bots
Bot Developer Hangout
Developers of Slack bots on Slack
AI Researchers
Artificial Intelligence group on Slack
Reddit Entrepreneur
Slack group of people from sub-reddit /Entrepreneur
Indie Game Developers
Group with independent game developers
#Gaming
A community for gamers to chat and play video games…and cat GIFs
This article was originally published on uxdesign.cc.
Read next: HO£IDA¥ GUID€$: What I plan to buy your mom on Mother’s Day