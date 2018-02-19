Confessions of a digital hoarder: How to deal with your cluttered computer

Never in my life did I expect to have this problem. I believe in, and practice, minimalism. Almost all of my belongings can fit into a few bags.

But somewhere along the way, I’ve become a digital hoarder. It’s been easy for me to minimize tangible objects. And maybe there’s a part of me that looked down on people who hoard physical possessions. But with my digital collections, I’m forced to reckon with myself.

I hoard screenshots I valued one time. I hoard shows on my DVR that I never watch. I hoard songs that haven’t topped any charts in years. My supply of podcasts, YouTube subscriptions, and audio books can last two lifetimes. I have free samples of hundreds of eBooks, just in case.

My email account is a mess of bold subject lines that blend in as unread emails. My browser has fifty tabs open at any given time. I have more bookmarks than books.

With my phone, I constantly have to delete something to do anything. When I uninstall an app, it feels like choosing between loved ones.

At my last job, my desktop icons looked like constellations in the sky.

The best friends for all my files are storage options and search bars.

I’ve learned to ignore my digital stockpiles as background noises. But when I saw that I had 1,700+ stories in my Reading List, I decided to do something.

So, as a start, I removed all 1,700+ articles from my Reading List. Not a one was spared from removal. From now on, I’ll read people and tags instead of titles and suggested content. I’m really interested in the community and the conversations. I’m not falling for clickbait, controversy, or claps anymore. Those motives to save an article lead me to clutter.

Clearly, even with my Reading List under control, I still have more work to do.

While in this process, I noticed three aspects of digital hoarding worth sharing:

#1. Digital Hoarding Can Be Stressful Too

We usually think people who hoard physical things must be overwhelmed. But for digital hoarders, it’s stressful too. The stress of not being able to find a file is real. The slowdowns, stalls, and shutdowns to every device are real.

And, although we swat and swipe them, the constant notifications about size limits get to us after a while. Just the fact that we feel better with less digital clutter proves digital hoarding is stressful.

#2. Digital Hoarding Takes Time to Undo

Digital hoarding is not as easy to undo as it sounds. While people aren’t likely to break a sweat over digital backlogs, undoing them can get on your nerves. The effort to clear up digital files can be monotonous and time-consuming. To delete 1,700 Medium articles from my reading list it took over an hour to click ‘remove’ on each article. I knew it would take time to undo and that’s one reason why I didn’t fix it sooner.

Often our digital files are also in a mess. When our files are randomly named we may have to click on or open each one to make a decision. It’s similar to opening a box to see what the hell is inside. Digital hoarders ask themselves many of the same questions like, “Is this worth keeping?”

#3. Digital Hoarding Doesn’t Get a Pass

People can usually get away with digital hoarding. An intervention for digital hoarding probably isn’t common. And those who hoard paper are often encouraged to go digital.

But that doesn’t make digital hoarding any better. While digital hoarding is not classified as a mental health disorder, some researchers believe it is linked to ADHD for some people.

The need to keep unused files could be a habit. Or, it could be based on fears we have about losing something or missing out. In any case, if our digital possessions make us anxious we shouldn’t give them a pass.

There are ways we can manage our digital hoarding. At least one of these suggestions below may work for you.