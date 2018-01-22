Got questions for the former CEO of Apple? John Sculley is joining us on TNW Answers

What do you hope is the future of healthcare? What was it like working with Steve Jobs? How did you create the marketing plan for the original Mac? Did Jeff Daniels portray you accurately in Steve Jobs?

You can ask all this and more to John Sculley, CMO of RxAdvance and former CEO of Apple, for his rescheduled TNW Answers session.

Sculley started his career at Pepsi-Cola, where he worked his way up from a traineeship at a bottling plant to become the company’s youngest marketing VP at the age of 30. In 1977 he became Pepsi’s youngest-ever CEO and president.

Sculley was famously lured to Apple after Steve Jobs pitched: “Do you want to sell sugared water for the rest of your life? Or do you want to come with me and change the world?” Sculley continued on to launching some of Apple’s most iconic marketing campaigns.

Since then, he has dedicated his work to fixing the US healthcare system, and is currently working for RxAdvance, a platform which aims to fuse together high-tech and healthcare in order to benefit patients, lower health costs and fix the healthcare system in America.

If all this wasn’t cool enough, his character has been played by Jeff Daniels in Steve Jobs, Matthew Modine in Jobs, and Allan Royal in Pirates of Silicon Valley.

Need inspiration? Sculley is an expert on healthcare disruption, branding, and innovation. He has made an incredible successful career in high-tech startup investment and is known for having a hand in some of the world’s most recognizable marketing campaigns, such as the “Pepsi Challenge”.

Check out his Cult of Mac interview on his business partnership with Steve Jobs, and another with Business Insider on the startup he’s working on that he thinks could become bigger than Apple.

Ask your questions now, and don’t forget to check back for his answers tomorrow at 11 am EST/8 am PST/5pm CET.

