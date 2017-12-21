Coming in 2018: The first VR Nobel Prize experience

Nobel laureates in physics, chemistry, economics, and medicine gathered in Stockholm last week for the Nobel Week and Nobel Prize Awards ceremony. Apart from the Nobel Prize winners announcement, other exciting news came along – HTC VIVE and Nobel Media announced a partnership to create the first virtual reality (VR) experience for the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Understanding circadian rhythms through VR

The VR experience “The Circadian Rhythm” takes viewers on a journey into the cellular level of the human body, where they are able to interact with the biological clock to get a better understanding of how it works.

The theme of “The Circadian Rhythm” visualizes the work of three American scientists that won this year’s Nobel prize in physiology or medicine for their discoveries of molecular mechanisms controlling the circadian rhythm.

Through the VR experience, anyone can learn about how plants, animals, and humans adapt their biological rhythm so that it is synchronized with day cycles. The full free experience is available globally on Viveport and at the Nobel Museum starting in 2018.

“Together, with HTC VIVE, we are creating unique VR experiences that showcase important moments and lessons that the world can benefit from,” said Mattias, Fyrenius, CEO Nobel Media. “‘The Circadian Rhythm’ is another great testament to how emerging technologies like VR can provide an unparalleled experience and moment of learning.”

“We believe that the mysteries of our physiology and the world of physics can best be explored when you experience the breakthrough achievements of Nobel Prize Laureates in VR – imagine being in a cell and see the biological clock at work or at the beginning of time when the Big Bang happens,” said Rikard Steiber, President, Viveport.

This project demonstrates the HTC VIVE’s commitment to integrating virtual reality technology in educating and science and engaging the public in the world around us. VIVE recently launched VIVE Arts, an initiative set to change the way the world creates and engages with the arts. VIVE’s partnership with Nobel Media further demonstrates the power VR has in shaping the way we educate and appreciate important concepts.

This article was originally published on ArcticStartup

