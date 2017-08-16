The internet in India sucks more than you think

India might have Reliance Jio offering cheap internet plans, and forcing others to lower their rates, but that doesn’t mean we get good internet speeds.

According to a recent Speedtest report, India ranks low on the chart of internet speeds; both mobile as well as broadband. The reality hits when you see India’s name listed as 74 out of 133 and 112 out of 122 for broadband and mobile internet respectively.

It doesn’t really matter how much data is consumed in the country, which, let’s be honest, was never going to be low on numbers for a nation with a population of over 1.3 billion (and inching towards surpassing China very soon).

Most country’s 3G speeds are much faster than what we get as 4G in India.