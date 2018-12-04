Swiss hotel chain offers a ‘social media sitter’ to handle your Instagram while you relax ...

Ibis, A popular European hotel chain, just introduced the world to the “social media sitter.” It’s the answer to a problem few knew existed, and even fewer though we needed professional help with.

“Enjoy your trip without digital stress. Our Social Media Sitter takes care of your Instagram profile. And you can explore the city in peace,” a Google-translated version of Ibis’ website reads. Because, if you go on vacation without overwhelming your Instagram followers with intimate glimpses into your personal life, did you ever really go on vacation?

Details are slim, but so far we know that Ibis Hotels plans to allow any guest at its Geneva or Zurich locations, to book weekend appointments with local influencers, or social media sitters. The sitter would be responsible for social media upkeep, leaving you to pound mojitos and throw up in the elevator like the glamorous bastard you were born to be.

According to a translated statement, the hotel has brought on some real social media star power to help with the promotion. Insta aficionados like Sara Leutenegger, a contestant on Germany’s Next Top Model.

The service starts at £70 (about $79 USD), and guests will be responsible for handing over their Instagram passwords to their sitter. All posts made by the sitter are marked #postedbysocialmediasitter on Instagram.

“We closely follow societal trends and adapt to offer our customers innovative services. This initiative is also part of our commitment to providing a memorable experience,” Philippe Alanou, senior Vice President of Accor Hotels (Ibis‘ parent company) told The Evening Standard.

Alanou might be on to something. Recent research suggests that millennials are killing off larger chains, as they are no longer interested in discounts or freebies, but how “Instagrammable” the experience is.

