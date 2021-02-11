Toyota’s first American battery EVs will launch later this year — taking the brand beyond hybrids

Japanese carmaker Toyota, known for its ever popular hybrid vehicles, is finally launching its first battery electric vehicles later this year in America.

Alongside the two BEVs, the company is also launching a new plug-in hybrid.

Sadly, that’s all the info we get from the latest announcement. Toyota seemed more keen in its announcement to bang on about the virtues of all-electric drivetrains and plug-in hybrids, than share more details of what we’ll get to drive next.

It’s a bit of a change of tune considering that the Japanese marque has rigidly stuck to hybrid tech, with a smattering of hydrogen on the side with its Mirai.

The main takeaway we have here, is that Toyota is finally bending over to what the world is asking for, and governments are demanding: battery powered cars.

If you want to read Toyota’s full announcement, click here to hear it from the horses mouth.

Toyota teased its upcoming battery electric vehicles last December, showing off nothing more than a couple of sketches and schematics.

Credit: Toyota Toyota’s new all-electric vehicle will be a mid-size sports utility vehicle. Its outline is somewhat reminiscent of the Jaguar i-Pace if you ask me.

Credit: Toyota The Toyota e-TNGA platform appears to offer various battery sizes and two and four-wheel drive options.

The route to the future is becoming ever clearer for Toyota too.

Not long after talking about its American EVs for the first time, it announced that its solid state battery tech was going into testing. If all goes well, we should be seeing it in production vehicles by 2025.

Solid state batteries are promising the next step in EV tech. They promise good range, require less cooling, should last longer, and can charge faster.

No matter how hard it tries, Toyota won’t avoid the battery electric future.

