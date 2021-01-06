Massachusetts copies California with gasoline car sales ban

The US State of Massachusetts is following in the footsteps of California with plans to ban the sale of new gasoline vehicles by 2035.

State Governor Charlie Baker laid out the plans in his 2050 decarbonization road map, which included measures to reduce emissions from passenger vehicles, Car and Driver reports. The most notable of which being; the ban on new gasoline car sales.

Residents will still be able to buy second-hand gasoline vehicles, though.

Massachusetts says that 27% of its statewide emissions are created by passenger vehicles, and the goal is to reach net zero by 2050.

There are also plans to expand public charging infrastructure for EVs, which is an absolute requirement if a ban is being put in place.

President-elect Joe Biden has been quite vocal over his desire to incentivize Americans towards electric vehicles.

So with that and Massachusetts joining California with a ban, it’s likely that we’ll see many more states follow suit in the coming years.

Over in Europe, these types of bans are becoming quite common. Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands all have similar plans in place.

