The RadWagon 4 is a car replacement e-bike at a great price

Rad Power Bikes’ RadWagon is one of the most popular cargo bikes on the market for its versatile hauling capabilities at an affordable price (for ebikes, anyway). Today the company announced the RadWagon 4, with a new design and more versatile components while keeping a low $1,599 price, with an extra $100 off for early buyers.

It’s a better option than ever for potentially replacing your car — or at least helping those who don’t drive carry a whole lot of cargo.

For one, the company says it lowered the center of gravity to provide a more stable ride — something you definitely want when hauling loads of groceries or a passenger or two on the rack. The company is now using custom 22 x 3-inch tires, smaller but wider than its predecessors to lower the center of gravity and provide more cushioning. Considering there’s no suspension on the bike, you’ll want to get as much cushioning from the tires as you can get.

For comparison, here’s what the old RadWagon looked like:

And here’s the new one:

It’s a subtle change at a glance, but it’s a sportier look. You can see how much lower the rack now lies thanks to the smaller tires, which should help you have a smoother ride when loaded with cargo. And if you don’t like orange, it comes in white and a limited-edition black as well.

That said, don’t expect it to be any easier to store in an apartment. The bike still comes in at a very hefty 77lb and a sizeable 79 inches long; this isn’t something you’re going to want to have to bring up and downstairs.

Design aside, Rad has upgraded the motor to a 750W (500W in Canada and 250W in Europe) geared hub rather than a direct drive motor, which should provide twice the torque over its predecessor, helping you get up steep hills if you load to its 350 lb payload capacity. It’s also now easier to mount accessories like footpegs, child seats or baskets as well.

Otherwise, it still provides an extra-long integrated rear rack with wooden panels to protect cargo, fenders, and protective wheel skirts to keep your passesnger from getting a toe stuck on the spokes. You also have an adjustable stem and telescoping seat post to support a multitude of riding positions for riders up to 6′ 4.” The bike is also still limited to assisted speeds of up to 20mph, keeping it legal just about everywhere in the US.



The RadWagon 4 is available for pre-order now starting at $1,499 USD, $1,999 CAD, and €1,499 EUR. Retail price will be a hundred bucks more, and shipping begins in September.

RadWagon 4 on Rad Power Bikes

Read next: Facebook announces Workplace Rooms, basically Messenger Rooms for work