Forget about a university degree. There’s a site that combines the internet’s best learning resources, MasterClass and wikiHow — and it’s entirely free.

Enter MasterWiki, a new online school (of sorts) that blatantly stole the content of MasterClass and repackaged it as a wikiHow. It’s practically the best of both worlds — superficial insights from celebrities, accompanied by gaudy illustrations that may or may not make any sense.

You want to know how to make the perfect scrambled eggs? No worries, Gordon Ramsey’s MasterWiki’s got you covered.

Looking to sharpen your tennis serves? Erm, hello, Serena Williams’s got some tips for you.

Are you struggling to bring your true self out? Perhaps RuPaul can help you figure that out.

You want to make your first indie movie? Why waste cash on film school, when Werner Herzog can tell you how.

You want to be guided by facts and science? Neil deGrasse Tyson can teach you how to think scientifically.

Need I say more? MasterWiki is for everything and everyone.

In fact, I’m taking a course on “How to be an Investigative Journalist” myself. No more fake news on TNW, I promise.

The best thing about MasterWiki is that you get both the standard and the premium version for free. Well, kind of. You get the sleek design of MasterClass with premium, but it’s still the same content. I choose to believe this is a poignant commentary on the vapid content MasterClass sells under the disguise of mastery, but I’ll leave it open for interpretation.

The hidden force behind this ground-breaking learning experience is creative agency MSCHF, which previously made headlines with its Chrome extension that hides Netflix in a conference call and its tool that turns any Wikipedia entry into a legit academic paper.

Look, we’re not entirely sure what legal loopholes MSCHF has gone through to put this together, but insiders tell us MasterWiki might not last that long. So make sure to check it out while you still can.

You’re never too old to learn.