Fun fact: Only 8.5% of people watch porn with the sound off

Here’s a saucy dinner party tidbit for you: less than 10 percent of people watch porn with the sound off.

A staggering 91.5 percent of viewers prefer to watch X-rated content with the sound on, according to data shared with TNW by adult site xHamster. By contrast, only 8.5 percent consume porn with the volume muted.

The chart below reflects sound preferences for both mobile and desktop users.

Source: xHamster

While the trend is consistent across devices, desktop users click the mute button a bit more often than mobile users. Indeed, 89 percent of all desktop users watch porn with the sound on, compared to 93 percent on mobile. That leaves us with 11 percent of muted porn watchers on desktop, and 7 percent on mobile.

As far as gender goes, men watch porn on mute slightly more often than women. The difference is negligible though: 7.9 percent of women watch porn without the sound on, while the number for men is 8.6 percent.

Source: xHamster

The data sample provided by xHamster spans the period from December 2018 to January 2019. While the timeframe is somewhat short, traffic monitor SimilarWeb suggests the adult site attracts over a billion monthly visits – so the sample ought to give you a pretty clear idea of people’s viewing preferences.

Unfortunately, xHamster couldn’t disclose the exact number of people included in the data sample.

Are you one of the 10 percent? Let us known down in the comments – and don’t be afraid to share the reason why that is… in detail.

