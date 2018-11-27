Drone footage offers a peek at the devastating effects of California’s wildfires

As millions of American’s cozied up to a weekend of turkey sandwiches, California’s firefighters were just settling into their own beds at night. Some for the first time in weeks.

After a historic fire season — made only more historic after following up last year’s record-setting fire season, which bested the previous record-setting fire season, and so on — the state’s firefighters finally have a reason to settle in for a much-needed nap. The Camp Fire, in particular, raged for nearly a month, killing at least 81 people, gutting more than 18,000 structures, and scorching over 150,000 acres.

Admittedly, these are hard figures to wrap your head around.

Butte County, about 90 minutes north of Sacramento, offers some much-needed context in the way of drone footage and 360 degree imagery. The county is home to Paradise, a city made famous by President Trump flubbing its name in a recent interview. In this small town, residents lost dozens of residents and many more homes and structures.

There are no words to accurately convey the destruction, so it’s best to let the images do the talking. You can check them out here.