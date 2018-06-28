Nostalgiasm: YouTuber reimagines Windows 95 as a mobile OS

Years before we ever debated the virtues of skeuomorphism versus those of flat design for mobile platforms, Microsoft had most of the world navigating their desktop files and programs in a mostly gray interface with Windows 95. Now, thanks to YouTube channel 4096, you can see what a modern mobile OS with Redmond’s design sensibilities from 23 years ago would look like.

The Windows 95 Mobile concept video brings back iconic graphic elements from the beloved OS, like the taskbar and Start menu, classic icons and splash screens for programs, and everyone’s favorite virtual assistant, Clippy.

Be sure to look out for clever takes on more contemporary apps like WhatsApp, Twitter, and Skype in there too. I’m personally in love with the soundtrack, which beautifully blends the memorable startup sound by legendary composer Brian Eno with a slick beat.

If you like this, you’ll also want to check out designer Kamer Kaan Avdan’s take on Windows XP for 2018. Oh, and 4096 also has some fantastic vector animations on their YouTube channel, like this one depicting the history of game controllers.

Via CNET

