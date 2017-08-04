‘The Last Blockbuster’ might be the funniest account on Twitter

by Bryan Clark in Shareables

‘The Last Blockbuster’ might be the funniest account on Twitter

After filing for bankruptcy more than six years ago, Blockbuster claims to have shuttered its last physical store in 2014.  This isn’t true. To this day there are still numerous locations open throughout the US, although mostly in places with poor connectivity, like Alaska.

A Twitter account, “The Last Blockbuster,” claims to be one of these locations. We find the proof of that claim to be rather dubious, but parody account or not, it’s still hilarious. Its location, for example, is a bit hard to pin down. The Twitter bio claims the store is located between 3rd and Main in the Oak Lawn Shopping Center, although no city or state were given.

Doesn’t matter, though, we know it’s “between Ace Hardware and the former O’Kelly Dojo.”

As bad as we want this to be true, it’s almost certainly not. And really, it doesn’t matter. The account is a nostalgic look at the life of a Blockbuster employee from yesteryear, only mixed with a healthy dose of cynicism that would have to accompany anyone still working at a still-open store.

It’s unfortunate, really. Some of my fondest memories include browsing the aisles for any movie with boobs, and swapping out Super NES games that suddenly “didn’t work” after hours of playing them — aka, after figuring out just how terrible Shaq Fu was. Luckily, the ever-chill employees never seemed to care much and always let me swap crappy games for better titles.

Screw you, Shaq Fu.

At the end of the day, the account makes us laugh. And if we want to pretend it’s real employees manning the ship, that’s exactly what we’re going to do.

via Reddit

The Last Blockbuster on Twitter

Read next: Facebook researchers use AI to build a better translator

DistractTwitter

Bryan Clark is a reporter from San Diego, CA. Happy to hear your thoughts on bryan@thenextweb.com or @bryanclark on Twitter.

Bryan Clark is the US Editor, a California resident, and a believer that the West Coast truly is the best coast. He digs web culture, social media, and inappropriate use of GIFs during otherwise serious conversation. Connect via Twitter or Facebook.

Here's some more distraction

Comments