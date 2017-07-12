How much does Wiz Khalifa’s ‘See You Again’ earn as the most-watched YouTube video ever?

It’s finally happened: South Korean music sensation Psy’s wildly popular video, ‘Gangnam Style‘ has been toppled from the top spot on YouTube’s list of most-watched videos. The mantle goes to Wiz Khalifa’s ‘See You Again’, a rap-ballad combo from the Furious 7 soundtrack, at 2.9 billion views at the time of writing.

The crown must weigh heavy on Khalifa’s head: Psy earned it with a video shot in just two days, and was the first-every YouTube clip to reach 1 billion views.

So, with ‘See You Again’ closing in on 3 billion views, just how much money does it bring in?

Let’s start with with some metrics: this BuzzFeed story about Indian YouTuber Dhinchak Pooja, and this analysis by Cisco’s Mira Zaslove on Quora indicate that, on average, YouTubers earn about $1,000 per million views. That’s after the platform takes its 45 percent cut from ad revenue.

So, with 2.9 billion views, you’re looking at about $2.9 million for Wiz and Co. Of course, how much he gets to take home depends on his arrangement with his label and distribution company. Not bad for a minimally produced music video released in 2015.

H/T Mashable

Read next: New lip-sync tech generates scary-accurate video using audio clips