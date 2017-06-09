Bored programmers on Reddit are competing to design the shittiest volume slider

You never know what to expect from programmers once boredom starts to muddle with their otherwise highly rational brains.

Last week, one bored coder took to Reddit to show off an dreadfully designed volume control implementation, ironically urging fellow members to one-up his effort and “make the best volume slider.” “Best” meaning “the worst” in this case, of course.

The shitty slider that started it all.

Over the next days, hundreds of coders accepted the challenge and flocked to the popular Programmer Humor subreddit to square off in a heated contest to design the shittiest possible volume slider.

Needless to say, the heaps of entries that followed did not disappoint.

So without further ado, here are some of the most infuriating volume control toggles this bored collective of programmers came up with over the last few days:

Because adjusting the volume is like a game of Snake

Roll the dice

Connect the dots

The wheel of volume

The Super Mario solution

Based on the laws of physics

Curling

For more impractically creative volume control implementations, head to the ProgrammerHumor subreddit or take a peek here.

Got a shitty volume slider idea of your own? Show us your worst down in the comments.