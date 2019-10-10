Apple bans app that warns Hong Kong citizens about police activity, again

Apple has banned HKmap.live — a Waze-like crowdsourced app used by protestors in Hong Kong to track police movements in the city state — once again.

The company told Reuters the “app violated its rules because it was used to ambush police and by criminals who used it to victimize residents in areas with no law enforcement.”

Earlier this month, Apple had rejected HKmap.live, stating it “it facilitates, enables, and encourages an activity that is not legal,” but eventually reversed its decision last week and approved the app to be listed on the App Store.

As per a tweet by HKmap.live’s anonymous developer, Apple told them today the app has been banned again as it “has been used in ways that endanger law enforcement and residents in Hong Kong.”

App Store remove our App about half an hour ago, here is statement provided by Apple: We created the App Store to be a safe and trusted place to discover apps. We have learned that your app has been used in ways that endanger law enforcement and residents in Hong Kong. The… — HKmap.live 全港抗爭即時地圖 (@hkmaplive) October 10, 2019

Apple’s decision to approve the app provoked strong condemnation from the Chinese state media, with People’s Daily — a Chinese Communist party mouthpiece — claiming that “allowing the ‘poisonous’ app to flourish is a betrayal of the Chinese people’s feelings.”

Earlier this week, the iPhone maker removed the the Taiwanese flag emoji — blocked in mainland China since 2017 — from iPhones sold in Hong Kong and Macau with the iOS 13.1.1 update released last month, highlighting the difficult balance the company must strike in supporting free speech while bowing down to pressures from Beijing.

It’s a known fact that Apple — and other companies like ByteDance TikTok — have to tread a fine line in China. These decisions outline the tricky trade-offs the tech giant has to make in order to continue operating in the market, even if that means losing its security and privacy high ground.