8chan booted out by Cloudflare after El Paso shooting

Popular website infrastructure and security services provider Cloudflare announced it’s terminating service for 8chan in the wake of deadly terrorist attack in El Paso, Texas over the weekend.

The 21-year-old suspect in the Walmart mass shooting, which resulted in the deaths of 20 people, is said to have posted a white nationalist rant on the message board favored by many on the far-right before the attack.

Calling 8chan a “cesspool of hate,” CEO Matthew Prince wrote that the company will no longer offer protection from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks as of midnight Pacific Time.

“The rationale is simple: they have proven themselves to be lawless and that lawlessness has caused multiple tragic deaths,” wrote Prince. “Even if 8chan may not have violated the letter of the law in refusing to moderate their hate-filled community, they have created an environment that revels in violating its spirit.”

8chan was also previously used by the suspect in two consecutive terrorist shooting attacks at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, as well as the perpetrator at a synagogue in Poway, California back this April.

“We reluctantly tolerate content that we find reprehensible, but we draw the line at platforms that have demonstrated they directly inspire tragic events and are lawless by design,” Prince said. “8chan has crossed that line. It will therefore no longer be allowed to use our services.”