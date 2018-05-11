Watch Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot go for a run like it’s no big deal

Two years ago, Boston Dynamics introduced its humanoid robot, Atlas, to the world with a video showing the bipedal creation taking a slow stroll in the snow, and lifting boxes weighing roughly five kilos each. Now, it’s learned to run autonomously.

That’s considerably impressive, especially when you look at previous efforts like the shaky PETMAN prototype from 2009, and the University of Michigan’s Mabel running on a fixed circuit while tethered, back in 2011.

Oh, and in this clip, Atlas even jumps over a small obstacle. Yeah, no, we’re certainly not safe anymore.