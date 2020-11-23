Why this security engineer loves working in infosec

Working in cybersecurity means you’re constantly playing a game of catch-up. Every day you learn something new, but your work is also never finished.

Whether you are a security researcher developing threat intelligence to power IDS / IPS systems or someone trying to plug holes in an area like application security, you will constantly be forced to find new solutions for unknown problems.

To Dutch security engineer Ferry (he prefers us not to share his last name), it’s this ever-evolving part of infosec that’s kept him in the field for over a decade. He currently works for Rijks ICT Gilde, a group of tech consultants who work on a variety of Dutch government IT projects.

“The thing I love most about my job is that every day comes with new challenges and opportunities. There are always new vulnerabilities to expose, new detection systems to set up, new hackers to catch. This job really is never done.”

