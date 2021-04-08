How to check COVID-19 vaccination numbers in your area

The COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing and causing burn-out in the process. Thankfully, due to the hard work of scientists and researchers, many vaccines have been approved all over the world, and millions of people are getting doses every day.

Now many coronavirus trackers are adding details of vaccination to their dashboards. Last year’s popular Bing covid tracker now has a vaccination tab. Through this new tab, you can see the number of global vaccine doses, or can look at your country’s and region’s vaccination stats.

Bing Coronavirus tracker showing global vaccination numbers

This dashboard shows you total vaccination numbers by region, approved vaccines, and resources where you can know more about the program. The Bing dashboard also shows you the latest local news related to the vaccines.

Bing’s local covid vaccine. dashboard that shows region-wise vaccination numbers and approved vaccines

Google is also displaying vaccination numbers if you search for terms such as “COVID-19 vaccine.” The firm is sourcing information from sources such as Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 data center and Our World in Data repository.

Dashboard in Google search for vaccination data

The dashboard’s functionality is similar to Bing’s dashboard. However, you could pin some countries and regions whose data you might want to inspect frequently. Notably, Google dashboard data is a day or two old for some regions.

Google vaccine dashboard

Apart from information dashboards, companies are trying to help people find vaccination centers too. Last month, Apple announced that it’ll show the nearest vaccine centers on its Maps app in the US.

Getting vaccinated is one of the fastest ways we could go back to the world we knew before the COVID-19 hit us. Hopefully, we can see that day soon.

