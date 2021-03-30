Xiaomi’s new Mi Mix foldable packs an 8-inch screen and FOUR (?!) speakers

Xiaomi has just unfolded its first foldable phone — the Mi Mix Fold.

The device packs an 8.01-inch WQHD+ AMOLED screen with Dolby Vision Support. When it’s folded up, you can continue using it through a 6.52-inch flexible AMOLED screen. However, its resolution is weird 2520 x 840. Not having a full HD screen on the front is slightly disappointed.

To handle folding and unfolding, Xiaomi says it has specially crafted a hinge and tested it 1 million times.

We inserted a beautifully crafted hinge as the backbone of the device, giving #MiMIXFOLD the ability to unfold epic moments. #XiaomiMegaLaunch pic.twitter.com/MPaTIJ4dwt — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 30, 2021

Specifications

Screen: 8.01-inch WQHD+ AMOLED screen; 6.52-inch flexible AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate

8.01-inch WQHD+ AMOLED screen; 6.52-inch flexible AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

888 RAM: 12GB/16GB

Rear camera: 108-megapixel primary sensor + 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 8-megapixel liquid telemicro lens

Front camera: 20-megapixel

20-megapixel Internal storage: 256GB/215GB

256GB/215GB Security: Side fingerprint unlock

Battery: 5 ,020 mAh dual-cell battery

,020 mAh dual-cell battery Charging: 67W wired fast charging

The Mi Mix fold has a 108-megapixel primary camera, a liquid lens telephoto sensor, and an ultrawide sensor. All of this is powered by Xiaomi’s own Surge C1 ISP — the company’s first chip after four years. The liquid lens allows you to shoot photos with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. Plus, it also acts as a macro lens to take photos of objects that are 3cm away from the lens.

It also has four surround sound speakers when unfolded and two Harman Kardon speakers when foleded. This should make an exciting addition to watching movies.

Just like the recently launched Mi 11 Ultra, the Mi Mix Fold also supports 67W fast charging.

In terms of software quirks, the phone features a desktop mode and AI meeting assistant to help you with your work.

The Mi Mix Fold will be available in China starting April 16. The 12GB+256GB version is priced at RMB9,999 ($1,521), the 12GB+512GB version retails at RMB10,999 ($1,674), the 16GB+512GB version is priced at RMB12,999 ($1978).

