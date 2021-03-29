Xiaomi’s Mi Band 6 gives you GPS and blood-oxygen sensors for only $35

Xiaomi has built up a strong presence in the wearable market through its affordable Mi Band series. The company today launched the latest device in the line, the Mi Band 6, with built-in GPS and blood oxygen sensors.

The company has introduced a new 1.56-inch AMOLED display compared to last year’s Mi Band 5 design that featured a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen. Plus, Xiaomi is refreshing the interface and new default watch faces will show you more information in a more dignified manner on that 326 ppi (pixels per inch) screen.

There are two versions of the band: the NFC version for China and the non-NFC version for the rest of the world. The company claimed that it’ll have a similar battery life as the predecessor — 14 days for the NFC version and 20 days for the non-NFC version.

Even if you get fewer than advertised days out of the band, you might need to charge it once or twice a month. That’s pretty rad.

While the GPS sensor will help you measure your walking and running distance accurately, the band also features 30 workout modes, including boxing, badminton, cricket, HIIT, street dance, and Zumba — apart from six common ones already present

The blood oxygen (SPO2) sensor is now common in budget bands. We’ve seen it in the recently launched Honor Band 6 and the OnePlus Band. While it’s a fun novelty, you shouldn’t rely on these readings for actual medical purposes.

The Mi Band 6 also has advanced sleep tracking that measures REM and sleep breathing quality.

In China, the standard edition of the band costs RMB229 ($35) and the NFC version costs RMB279 ($42). In the European market, the band is priced at €44.99

